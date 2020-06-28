All apartments in Grandview
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:38 PM

712 Main St

712 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 Main Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
712 Main Street Grandview Mo 64030

Great opportunity in the heart of downtown Grandview.
Historic building in immaculate shape. Open plan allows for a variety of possibilities. Updates throughout including brand new deck and gravel parking lot. There is also a community paved parking lot right behind property. Perfect for hair/nail salon, boutique, office, coffee shop, or restaurant.
approxiamety 1000 square foot inside and an amazing Deck in the back. Great spot for Entertaining!!
Rents for $900 a month
Deposit $900
Call DwellKC Properties at 816-288-5551 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Main St have any available units?
712 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 712 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
712 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 712 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 712 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 712 Main St offers parking.
Does 712 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Main St have a pool?
No, 712 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 712 Main St have accessible units?
No, 712 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
