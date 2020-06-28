712 Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking

712 Main Street Grandview Mo 64030



Great opportunity in the heart of downtown Grandview.

Historic building in immaculate shape. Open plan allows for a variety of possibilities. Updates throughout including brand new deck and gravel parking lot. There is also a community paved parking lot right behind property. Perfect for hair/nail salon, boutique, office, coffee shop, or restaurant.

approxiamety 1000 square foot inside and an amazing Deck in the back. Great spot for Entertaining!!

Rents for $900 a month

Deposit $900

Call DwellKC Properties at 816-288-5551 to schedule a viewing.