All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 617 Deweese St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
617 Deweese St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

617 Deweese St

617 Deweese Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

617 Deweese Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 Bath duplex for rent in Grandview MO for $700.00 a month with a $700.00 security deposit. New paint and carpet throughout the 1st floor unit with central air and large basement for additional storage. Washer and dryer hookup in the basement and brand new appliances. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. This one won't last long, so for more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Deweese St have any available units?
617 Deweese St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 617 Deweese St have?
Some of 617 Deweese St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Deweese St currently offering any rent specials?
617 Deweese St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Deweese St pet-friendly?
No, 617 Deweese St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 617 Deweese St offer parking?
No, 617 Deweese St does not offer parking.
Does 617 Deweese St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Deweese St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Deweese St have a pool?
No, 617 Deweese St does not have a pool.
Does 617 Deweese St have accessible units?
No, 617 Deweese St does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Deweese St have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Deweese St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Deweese St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 617 Deweese St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City