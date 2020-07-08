617 Deweese St

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 Bath duplex for rent in Grandview MO for $700.00 a month with a $700.00 security deposit. New paint and carpet throughout the 1st floor unit with central air and large basement for additional storage. Washer and dryer hookup in the basement and brand new appliances. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. This one won't last long, so for more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.