All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 3101 Martha Truman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
3101 Martha Truman Road
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:14 AM

3101 Martha Truman Road

3101 East Martha Truman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3101 East Martha Truman Road, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
google fiber
internet access
Take in this secluded, large home on a hill in South KC/Martin City! Overlooking Kernodle Park Lake at Calico Farms, yet easily accessible to highways, parks and trails! This home sits on 6 acres of land!!
Barn usage optional and price determined on a case by case basis.
The house comes with vaulted ceilings and nearly 2200 SF of space!
Large, open foyer to greet you~Vaulted ceilings up to your oversized living room!
The living space is wide open with a stone fireplace and large back deck overlooking the land.
The dining room flows from the living room and sits off the kitchen.
This kitchen comes with cabinets upon cabinets, so much storage and prep space! Built-in oven, stove top, dishwasher and fridge are provided.
Large master bedroom comes complete with an open master bath, featuring a jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet and changing area! Off the master is additional deck space to enjoy the quiet outdoors at any time.
1st floor hall bath and 2 medium-sized bedrooms down the hallway round out the main floor.
The basement will bring you tons of joy, whether it's for entertaining or for the kids! This bonus space comes with a bar, decorative fireplace and extra living room for watching a big game or a kids playroom! And additional bedroom, 1/2 bath and storage space are also featured down here.
1 car detached garage and additional off-street parking are included with your rent!
This home runs off of an all-electric HVAC system with tenants pay electric, water and internet (home is Google Fiber ready).
Please no pets and serious inquires only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Martha Truman Road have any available units?
3101 Martha Truman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 3101 Martha Truman Road have?
Some of 3101 Martha Truman Road's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Martha Truman Road currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Martha Truman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Martha Truman Road pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Martha Truman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 3101 Martha Truman Road offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Martha Truman Road offers parking.
Does 3101 Martha Truman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Martha Truman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Martha Truman Road have a pool?
No, 3101 Martha Truman Road does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Martha Truman Road have accessible units?
No, 3101 Martha Truman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Martha Truman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Martha Truman Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 Martha Truman Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3101 Martha Truman Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City