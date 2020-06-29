3101 Martha Truman Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage google fiber internet access

Take in this secluded, large home on a hill in South KC/Martin City! Overlooking Kernodle Park Lake at Calico Farms, yet easily accessible to highways, parks and trails! This home sits on 6 acres of land!!

Barn usage optional and price determined on a case by case basis.

The house comes with vaulted ceilings and nearly 2200 SF of space!

Large, open foyer to greet you~Vaulted ceilings up to your oversized living room!

The living space is wide open with a stone fireplace and large back deck overlooking the land.

The dining room flows from the living room and sits off the kitchen.

This kitchen comes with cabinets upon cabinets, so much storage and prep space! Built-in oven, stove top, dishwasher and fridge are provided.

Large master bedroom comes complete with an open master bath, featuring a jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet and changing area! Off the master is additional deck space to enjoy the quiet outdoors at any time.

1st floor hall bath and 2 medium-sized bedrooms down the hallway round out the main floor.

The basement will bring you tons of joy, whether it's for entertaining or for the kids! This bonus space comes with a bar, decorative fireplace and extra living room for watching a big game or a kids playroom! And additional bedroom, 1/2 bath and storage space are also featured down here.

1 car detached garage and additional off-street parking are included with your rent!

This home runs off of an all-electric HVAC system with tenants pay electric, water and internet (home is Google Fiber ready).

Please no pets and serious inquires only.