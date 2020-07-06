All apartments in Grandview
13124 15 Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

13124 15 Street

13124 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13124 15th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just off Hwy 71 and Main St. in Grandview, this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is now ready for new tenants!

Featuring brand new, beautiful, and durable laminate hardwood flooring throughout the entire home this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk in the door.

This home has received all new stainless steel appliances, countertops and the cabinets have been painted in a very pretty light blue finish. Both bathrooms have been completely updated with new tile, fixtures, and vanities.

We think the best part of this home is the location. You are minutes from restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more!

Don't miss out not this opportunity to live in this beautiful home, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13124 15 Street have any available units?
13124 15 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13124 15 Street have?
Some of 13124 15 Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13124 15 Street currently offering any rent specials?
13124 15 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13124 15 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13124 15 Street is pet friendly.
Does 13124 15 Street offer parking?
No, 13124 15 Street does not offer parking.
Does 13124 15 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13124 15 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13124 15 Street have a pool?
No, 13124 15 Street does not have a pool.
Does 13124 15 Street have accessible units?
No, 13124 15 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13124 15 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13124 15 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13124 15 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13124 15 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

