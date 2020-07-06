13124 15 Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located just off Hwy 71 and Main St. in Grandview, this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is now ready for new tenants!



Featuring brand new, beautiful, and durable laminate hardwood flooring throughout the entire home this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk in the door.



This home has received all new stainless steel appliances, countertops and the cabinets have been painted in a very pretty light blue finish. Both bathrooms have been completely updated with new tile, fixtures, and vanities.



We think the best part of this home is the location. You are minutes from restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more!



Don't miss out not this opportunity to live in this beautiful home, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.