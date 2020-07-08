All apartments in Grandview
13121 Parker Avenue
13121 Parker Avenue

13121 Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13121 Parker Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Your next house is ready! This house has one-level living and a level lot. You'll love the gleaming hardwood floors throughout and the breakfast bar for added seating. Your home has carpeted bedrooms, built-in storage shelving and ceiling fans. Your stove is natural gas powered and the washer/dryer hookups are just off the kitchen. We love the large deck off the back and the detached garage for parking two cars. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

