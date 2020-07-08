13121 Parker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/305eff10b7 ---- Your next house is ready! This house has one-level living and a level lot. You'll love the gleaming hardwood floors throughout and the breakfast bar for added seating. Your home has carpeted bedrooms, built-in storage shelving and ceiling fans. Your stove is natural gas powered and the washer/dryer hookups are just off the kitchen. We love the large deck off the back and the detached garage for parking two cars. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!