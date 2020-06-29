All apartments in Grandview
12908 Beacon Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 3:58 PM

12908 Beacon Avenue

12908 Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

12908 Beacon Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1.5 bath house.

This cute home features new carpeting and a renovated kitchen. The home gets plenty of natural sunlight from the back screen doors and features 3 great sized bedrooms. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and Longview Lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!\

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12908 Beacon Avenue have any available units?
12908 Beacon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 12908 Beacon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12908 Beacon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12908 Beacon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12908 Beacon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12908 Beacon Avenue offer parking?
No, 12908 Beacon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12908 Beacon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12908 Beacon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12908 Beacon Avenue have a pool?
No, 12908 Beacon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12908 Beacon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12908 Beacon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12908 Beacon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12908 Beacon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12908 Beacon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12908 Beacon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
