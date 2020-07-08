Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Basement Apartment for Rent



Creekwood Homes - one of the safest neighborhoods in Jackson County https://www.trulia.com//12216-bennington-ave-grandview-mo-



Perfect for a small family starting out and saving to buy...



Walk-out Basement => has own entrance

Half to fully furnished

Large master bedroom(ish)

2nd room newly remodeled

Full beautiful kitchen

Washer and Dryer

Clean spacious bathroom

Huge backyard and porch area



A little about us and what we are looking for:

We are a God loving first family so we do expect the same. Only interested in renting this out to someone or a small family of God loving believers! Preferably someone from IHOP or a part of a great church community.

We are looking for long-term tenants min. 1 yr lease



No Dogs Allowed



