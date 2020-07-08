12216 Bennington Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030 Grandview
Property Amenities
Basement Apartment - Property Id: 115981
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Basement Apartment for Rent
Creekwood Homes - one of the safest neighborhoods in Jackson County https://www.trulia.com//12216-bennington-ave-grandview-mo-
Perfect for a small family starting out and saving to buy...
Walk-out Basement => has own entrance Half to fully furnished Large master bedroom(ish) 2nd room newly remodeled Full beautiful kitchen Washer and Dryer Clean spacious bathroom Huge backyard and porch area
A little about us and what we are looking for: We are a God loving first family so we do expect the same. Only interested in renting this out to someone or a small family of God loving believers! Preferably someone from IHOP or a part of a great church community. We are looking for long-term tenants min. 1 yr lease
[2 exits away from GPR] [Almost walking distance to FCF] [Long-Term] (yearly lease) [Basement] [Basement Apartment] [Furnished] [Full Kitchen] [2 Bedrooms] [Safest Neighborhood] Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115981 Property Id 115981
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4845726)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
