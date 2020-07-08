All apartments in Grandview
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
12216 Bennington Ave
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

12216 Bennington Ave

12216 Bennington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12216 Bennington Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Basement Apartment - Property Id: 115981

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Basement Apartment for Rent

Creekwood Homes - one of the safest neighborhoods in Jackson County https://www.trulia.com//12216-bennington-ave-grandview-mo-

Perfect for a small family starting out and saving to buy...

Walk-out Basement => has own entrance
Half to fully furnished
Large master bedroom(ish)
2nd room newly remodeled
Full beautiful kitchen
Washer and Dryer
Clean spacious bathroom
Huge backyard and porch area

A little about us and what we are looking for:
We are a God loving first family so we do expect the same. Only interested in renting this out to someone or a small family of God loving believers! Preferably someone from IHOP or a part of a great church community.
We are looking for long-term tenants min. 1 yr lease

[2 exits away from GPR]
[Almost walking distance to FCF]
[Long-Term] (yearly lease)
[Basement]
[Basement Apartment]
[Furnished]
[Full Kitchen]
[2 Bedrooms]
[Safest Neighborhood]
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115981
Property Id 115981

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4845726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12216 Bennington Ave have any available units?
12216 Bennington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 12216 Bennington Ave have?
Some of 12216 Bennington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12216 Bennington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12216 Bennington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12216 Bennington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12216 Bennington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 12216 Bennington Ave offer parking?
No, 12216 Bennington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12216 Bennington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12216 Bennington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12216 Bennington Ave have a pool?
No, 12216 Bennington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12216 Bennington Ave have accessible units?
No, 12216 Bennington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12216 Bennington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12216 Bennington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12216 Bennington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12216 Bennington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
