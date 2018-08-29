All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like 5400 N Summit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
5400 N Summit Street
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

5400 N Summit Street

5400 N Summit St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5400 N Summit St, Gladstone, MO 64118
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready & Avail now: Short-term or long term - Property Id: 135076

SHORT-TERM RENTAL or LONG-TERM RENTAL

UNFURNISHED, MOVE-IN READY!

Kinsley Forest Apartments

SUPER CLEAN. New building. You would be the 2nd person to occupy this apartment unit. Brand new & clean.

Now through October 18, 2019 (through the end of the current lease; extend with a new lease after October).

DISCOUNTED RENT for someone taking over the lease through October 18, 2019.

Actual rent is $1139/month

But you will pay only $999/month for renting through 10/18/2019.

Elevator, Gym, Pool, grills, dog park

Open parking (upgrade for covered or private garage parking)

Desirable TOP FLOOR 1 Bedroom / 1 bath

Pool view from balcony & windows
875 sq ft

Apply at the Kinsley Forest Apartments Rental Office or contact me through this listing. Contact Sanita Garlington at Kinsley Forest Apartments at 816-381-9500 to schedule a showing.

Newly built & energy efficient with a Nest (included in the apartment). Low utility bills.

Includes a full-size washer & Dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135076p
Property Id 135076

(RLNE5010710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 N Summit Street have any available units?
5400 N Summit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 5400 N Summit Street have?
Some of 5400 N Summit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 N Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
5400 N Summit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 N Summit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 N Summit Street is pet friendly.
Does 5400 N Summit Street offer parking?
Yes, 5400 N Summit Street offers parking.
Does 5400 N Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 N Summit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 N Summit Street have a pool?
Yes, 5400 N Summit Street has a pool.
Does 5400 N Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 5400 N Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 N Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 N Summit Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 N Summit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 N Summit Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 BedroomsGladstone 2 Bedrooms
Gladstone Cheap PlacesGladstone Dog Friendly Apartments
Gladstone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stormy Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City