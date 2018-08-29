5400 N Summit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in ready & Avail now: Short-term or long term - Property Id: 135076



SHORT-TERM RENTAL or LONG-TERM RENTAL



UNFURNISHED, MOVE-IN READY!



Kinsley Forest Apartments



SUPER CLEAN. New building. You would be the 2nd person to occupy this apartment unit. Brand new & clean.



Now through October 18, 2019 (through the end of the current lease; extend with a new lease after October).



DISCOUNTED RENT for someone taking over the lease through October 18, 2019.



Actual rent is $1139/month



But you will pay only $999/month for renting through 10/18/2019.



Elevator, Gym, Pool, grills, dog park



Open parking (upgrade for covered or private garage parking)



Desirable TOP FLOOR 1 Bedroom / 1 bath



Pool view from balcony & windows

875 sq ft



Apply at the Kinsley Forest Apartments Rental Office or contact me through this listing. Contact Sanita Garlington at Kinsley Forest Apartments at 816-381-9500 to schedule a showing.



Newly built & energy efficient with a Nest (included in the apartment). Low utility bills.



Includes a full-size washer & Dryer

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135076p

