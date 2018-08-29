5400 N Summit Street

Amenities
Move in ready & Avail now: Short-term or long term - Property Id: 135076
SHORT-TERM RENTAL or LONG-TERM RENTAL
UNFURNISHED, MOVE-IN READY!
Kinsley Forest Apartments
SUPER CLEAN. New building. You would be the 2nd person to occupy this apartment unit. Brand new & clean.
Now through October 18, 2019 (through the end of the current lease; extend with a new lease after October).
DISCOUNTED RENT for someone taking over the lease through October 18, 2019.
Actual rent is $1139/month
But you will pay only $999/month for renting through 10/18/2019.
Elevator, Gym, Pool, grills, dog park
Open parking (upgrade for covered or private garage parking)
Desirable TOP FLOOR 1 Bedroom / 1 bath
Pool view from balcony & windows
875 sq ft
Apply at the Kinsley Forest Apartments Rental Office or contact me through this listing. Contact Sanita Garlington at Kinsley Forest Apartments at 816-381-9500 to schedule a showing.
Newly built & energy efficient with a Nest (included in the apartment). Low utility bills.
Includes a full-size washer & Dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135076p
Property Id 135076
(RLNE5010710)