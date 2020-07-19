3202 Northeast 66th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Receive $400 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before May 5th!

Walk right into a great layout with new interior paint and beautiful oak floors in living, dining, hall & all bedrooms! Updated kitchen with smooth top range, dishwasher & microwave leads to partly finished basement and one car garage with walk out patio. Sun room off main floor goes to private, fenced back yard. You definitely want to add this house to your list of must sees! Please inquire about it today.



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.