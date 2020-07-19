All apartments in Gladstone
3202 Northeast 66th Terrace
3202 Northeast 66th Terrace

3202 Northeast 66th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3202 Northeast 66th Terrace, Gladstone, MO 64119
Meadowbrook North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $400 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before May 5th!
Walk right into a great layout with new interior paint and beautiful oak floors in living, dining, hall & all bedrooms! Updated kitchen with smooth top range, dishwasher & microwave leads to partly finished basement and one car garage with walk out patio. Sun room off main floor goes to private, fenced back yard. You definitely want to add this house to your list of must sees! Please inquire about it today.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

