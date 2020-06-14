All apartments in Florissant
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:21 AM

850 Pebble Lane

850 Pebble Lane · (314) 254-6164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

850 Pebble Lane, Florissant, MO 63033
Robinwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Use promo code DREAMHOME today to receive FREE APPLICATION FEES!Welcome home to 850 Pebble Ln.There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Pebble Lane have any available units?
850 Pebble Lane has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 850 Pebble Lane currently offering any rent specials?
850 Pebble Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Pebble Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Pebble Lane is pet friendly.
Does 850 Pebble Lane offer parking?
No, 850 Pebble Lane does not offer parking.
Does 850 Pebble Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Pebble Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Pebble Lane have a pool?
No, 850 Pebble Lane does not have a pool.
Does 850 Pebble Lane have accessible units?
No, 850 Pebble Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Pebble Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Pebble Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Pebble Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Pebble Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
