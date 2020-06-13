All apartments in Clayton
8025 Maryland Avenue
8025 Maryland Avenue

8025 Maryland Avenue · (314) 997-7600
Location

8025 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105
Clayton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9B · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
This sophisticated 2 BD with den/2.5 BA home will capture your attention w/ its beautiful views & spacious outdoor terrace. Designed to maximize w/ accessibility from every room, this spot is ideal for relaxing & entertaining. The gourmet kitchen, provides custom cabinets, marble counters & full-height backsplash. Viking appliances, include six-burner range, double oven & warming drawer. The master suite is a well-thought out room offering serene views. Unwind in your luxurious master bath, with a BainUltra spa tub, & natural stone throughout. A second bedroom and den complete the space. Additional features include upgraded wood floors, paneled doors, crown molding & 10’ ceiling heights. A residence w/ classic elegance & exquisite quality - a wonderful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8025 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
8025 Maryland Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8025 Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 8025 Maryland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8025 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8025 Maryland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8025 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8025 Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 8025 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 8025 Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8025 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8025 Maryland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8025 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8025 Maryland Avenue has a pool.
Does 8025 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8025 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8025 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8025 Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8025 Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8025 Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
