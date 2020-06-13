8025 Maryland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub

This sophisticated 2 BD with den/2.5 BA home will capture your attention w/ its beautiful views & spacious outdoor terrace. Designed to maximize w/ accessibility from every room, this spot is ideal for relaxing & entertaining. The gourmet kitchen, provides custom cabinets, marble counters & full-height backsplash. Viking appliances, include six-burner range, double oven & warming drawer. The master suite is a well-thought out room offering serene views. Unwind in your luxurious master bath, with a BainUltra spa tub, & natural stone throughout. A second bedroom and den complete the space. Additional features include upgraded wood floors, paneled doors, crown molding & 10’ ceiling heights. A residence w/ classic elegance & exquisite quality - a wonderful place to call home.