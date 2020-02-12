7557 Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash. Available short term & furnished! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Completely renovated 6 unit building, includes hardwood flooring throughout, custom kitchen with new espresso cabinets, subway tile backsplash, custom granite countertops, island with additional cabinetry and usb port, stainless steel appliances, and newly updated bath with marble tub surround and marble flooring. Expansive living room and formal dining area- perfect for guests! Fantastic closet and storage space including double hanging master closet, second bedroom closet, linen closet in hallway and walk in hall closet with new washer and dryer- included in unit! Fantastic open floor plan with bedrooms perfectly situated away from the main living areas, conveniently separated by a hallway and full bath. Located in sought after Clayton school district. Rent includes storage unit and one designated parking space!