Home
/
Clayton, MO
/
7557 Buckingham
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:33 PM

7557 Buckingham

7557 Buckingham Drive · (314) 445-9299
Location

7557 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO 63105
Clayton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash. Available short term & furnished! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Completely renovated 6 unit building, includes hardwood flooring throughout, custom kitchen with new espresso cabinets, subway tile backsplash, custom granite countertops, island with additional cabinetry and usb port, stainless steel appliances, and newly updated bath with marble tub surround and marble flooring. Expansive living room and formal dining area- perfect for guests! Fantastic closet and storage space including double hanging master closet, second bedroom closet, linen closet in hallway and walk in hall closet with new washer and dryer- included in unit! Fantastic open floor plan with bedrooms perfectly situated away from the main living areas, conveniently separated by a hallway and full bath. Located in sought after Clayton school district. Rent includes storage unit and one designated parking space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7557 Buckingham have any available units?
7557 Buckingham has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7557 Buckingham have?
Some of 7557 Buckingham's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7557 Buckingham currently offering any rent specials?
7557 Buckingham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7557 Buckingham pet-friendly?
No, 7557 Buckingham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 7557 Buckingham offer parking?
Yes, 7557 Buckingham does offer parking.
Does 7557 Buckingham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7557 Buckingham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7557 Buckingham have a pool?
No, 7557 Buckingham does not have a pool.
Does 7557 Buckingham have accessible units?
No, 7557 Buckingham does not have accessible units.
Does 7557 Buckingham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7557 Buckingham has units with dishwashers.
Does 7557 Buckingham have units with air conditioning?
No, 7557 Buckingham does not have units with air conditioning.
