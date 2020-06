Amenities

Former Display home. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a brick and stone front with a 3 car garage. The home features a large, open split bedroom floor plan. There is a fabulous great room with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, custom kitchen with breakfast room and a coffered formal dining room with pillars. The home also features a coffered master bedroom with an awesome master bath and huge walk in closet. Excellent schools.