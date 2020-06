Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

Great opportunity to lease a newly updated home located in Chesterfield on a cul-de-sac. Terrific location offering walking distance to schools and shopping. Curb appeal abounds with beautiful gardens and green space. Bright and cheerful eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops. Main level family room with woodburning fireplace and atrium slider door leading to a lovely deck w/stairs to level backyard and a playground. Spacious upper level bedrooms with large closets. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and a fully updated bath. Needing extra space for family fun and get-togethers? The lower level rec room and walkout basement is ideal for outdoor barbecues and play time. Plenty of extra storage in unfinished part of basement. Hurry, this won't last long.