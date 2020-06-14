All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

9302 South East 2nd St

9302 SE 2nd St · (816) 208-8351
Location

9302 SE 2nd St, Blue Springs, MO 64064
Chapman Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another great property by Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! Lee's Summit North High School. The main level features an open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast island, granite counters, cozy fireplace, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms and a fantastic master suite, including a lovely master bath presentation. The lower level has a finished basement with full bath and fourth bedroom. Finally, there is a wood deck and fenced yard, perfect for entertaining friends and family!! Rent is $2150+ $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, Security Deposit $2150, Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, No felonies, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS, AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON AUGUST 15TH, MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ..........

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 South East 2nd St have any available units?
9302 South East 2nd St has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 9302 South East 2nd St have?
Some of 9302 South East 2nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 South East 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
9302 South East 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 South East 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9302 South East 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 9302 South East 2nd St offer parking?
No, 9302 South East 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 9302 South East 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 South East 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 South East 2nd St have a pool?
Yes, 9302 South East 2nd St has a pool.
Does 9302 South East 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 9302 South East 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 South East 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9302 South East 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
