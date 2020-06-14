9302 South East 2nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another great property by Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! Lee's Summit North High School. The main level features an open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast island, granite counters, cozy fireplace, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms and a fantastic master suite, including a lovely master bath presentation. The lower level has a finished basement with full bath and fourth bedroom. Finally, there is a wood deck and fenced yard, perfect for entertaining friends and family!! Rent is $2150+ $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, Security Deposit $2150, Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, No felonies, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS, AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON AUGUST 15TH, MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ..........