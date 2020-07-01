912 SW Imperial Ln

Amenities
Very Nice Townhouse in Lees Summit for rent - Property Id: 254059
Super 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in Lees Summit. Ceiling fans, Patio.
Fully equipped kitchen with stove, Microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher, sink disposal;
Washer & Dryer hook;
Single car garage with remote control;
lawn care and trash pick provided;
Close to schools and easy highway access
close to shopping
Swimming pool,
School: Lee's Summit School District
For more information please call: 913-484-8871
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254059
Property Id 254059
(RLNE5674962)