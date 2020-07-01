All apartments in Blue Springs
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
912 SW Imperial Ln
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

912 SW Imperial Ln

912 Southwest Imperial Lane · No Longer Available
Location

912 Southwest Imperial Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64064
Chapman Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Very Nice Townhouse in Lees Summit for rent - Property Id: 254059

Super 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in Lees Summit. Ceiling fans, Patio.
Fully equipped kitchen with stove, Microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher, sink disposal;
Washer & Dryer hook;
Single car garage with remote control;
lawn care and trash pick provided;
Close to schools and easy highway access
close to shopping
Swimming pool,
School: Lee's Summit School District
For more information please call: 913-484-8871
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254059
Property Id 254059

(RLNE5674962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 SW Imperial Ln have any available units?
912 SW Imperial Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 SW Imperial Ln have?
Some of 912 SW Imperial Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 SW Imperial Ln currently offering any rent specials?
912 SW Imperial Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 SW Imperial Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 SW Imperial Ln is pet friendly.
Does 912 SW Imperial Ln offer parking?
Yes, 912 SW Imperial Ln offers parking.
Does 912 SW Imperial Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 SW Imperial Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 SW Imperial Ln have a pool?
Yes, 912 SW Imperial Ln has a pool.
Does 912 SW Imperial Ln have accessible units?
No, 912 SW Imperial Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 912 SW Imperial Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 SW Imperial Ln has units with dishwashers.

