912 SW Imperial Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Very Nice Townhouse in Lees Summit for rent - Property Id: 254059



Super 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in Lees Summit. Ceiling fans, Patio.

Fully equipped kitchen with stove, Microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher, sink disposal;

Washer & Dryer hook;

Single car garage with remote control;

lawn care and trash pick provided;

Close to schools and easy highway access

close to shopping

Swimming pool,

School: Lee's Summit School District

For more information please call: 913-484-8871

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254059

Property Id 254059



(RLNE5674962)