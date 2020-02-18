All apartments in Blue Springs
908 Northeast 3rd Street

908 Northeast 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 Northeast 3rd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be waived with a signed lease! When applying enter promo code DREAMHOME to take advantage of this promotional offer.

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, balcony off of master bedroom and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The spacious back yard is fenced! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Northeast 3rd Street have any available units?
908 Northeast 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 908 Northeast 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
908 Northeast 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Northeast 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Northeast 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 908 Northeast 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 908 Northeast 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 908 Northeast 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Northeast 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Northeast 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 908 Northeast 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 908 Northeast 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 908 Northeast 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Northeast 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Northeast 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Northeast 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Northeast 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
