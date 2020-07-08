900 NE Locust Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ecfd1905f ---- This home comes with a beautiful kitchen that is large enough to both cook and entertain in.



The 3 bedrooms come with carpeting and ceiling fans throughout. Every room is spacious and has large windows that let in natural light!



The attached two car garage gives additional storage space. The backyard has a basketball hoop already in place!



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1250.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1150.00

Upon move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $800.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Square Footage: 1368