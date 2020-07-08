All apartments in Blue Springs
900 NE Locust Dr
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:22 PM

900 NE Locust Dr

900 Northeast Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 Northeast Locust Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ecfd1905f ---- This home comes with a beautiful kitchen that is large enough to both cook and entertain in.

The 3 bedrooms come with carpeting and ceiling fans throughout. Every room is spacious and has large windows that let in natural light!

The attached two car garage gives additional storage space. The backyard has a basketball hoop already in place!

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1250.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1150.00
Upon move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $800.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1250 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1368 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/6/17 House Number: 900 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Disposal Hardwood Floor Laundry Area Inside Tile Countertops Tile Floor Washer/Dryer Not Included

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

