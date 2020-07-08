8116 SE 6th St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newer Single Level 2 Bed, 2 Car Villa in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Included.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Features:

Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Large Pantry

Open Living Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom with Walk In Closet and Walk In Shower

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

2 Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener

Maintenance Free

Yard Maintenance Provided



Includes a Community Pool.



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



(RLNE4453425)