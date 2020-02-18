All apartments in Blue Springs
516 South East Colonial Court
516 South East Colonial Court

516 SE Colonial Ct · No Longer Available
Location

516 SE Colonial Ct, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Enjoy this great 4 bedroom beauty by James and Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing now. A custom built ranch home sitting in cul-de-sac, with walkout basement. 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 4th bedroom lower, WALKOUT level. House has 2 car garage with a 3rd car utility garage under the house perfect for storage. FINISHED basement is perfect for entertaining. Mature trees, community pool and small lake. Subdivision is off Wyatt Rd, between 7 Hwy and Adams Dairy Parkway. Application fee is $45 per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Contingent upon qualifications there may be an additional deposit required. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets negotiable with deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 South East Colonial Court have any available units?
516 South East Colonial Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 South East Colonial Court have?
Some of 516 South East Colonial Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 South East Colonial Court currently offering any rent specials?
516 South East Colonial Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 South East Colonial Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 South East Colonial Court is pet friendly.
Does 516 South East Colonial Court offer parking?
Yes, 516 South East Colonial Court offers parking.
Does 516 South East Colonial Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 South East Colonial Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 South East Colonial Court have a pool?
Yes, 516 South East Colonial Court has a pool.
Does 516 South East Colonial Court have accessible units?
No, 516 South East Colonial Court does not have accessible units.
Does 516 South East Colonial Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 South East Colonial Court does not have units with dishwashers.
