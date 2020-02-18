516 South East Colonial Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

Enjoy this great 4 bedroom beauty by James and Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing now. A custom built ranch home sitting in cul-de-sac, with walkout basement. 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 4th bedroom lower, WALKOUT level. House has 2 car garage with a 3rd car utility garage under the house perfect for storage. FINISHED basement is perfect for entertaining. Mature trees, community pool and small lake. Subdivision is off Wyatt Rd, between 7 Hwy and Adams Dairy Parkway. Application fee is $45 per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Contingent upon qualifications there may be an additional deposit required. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets negotiable with deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.