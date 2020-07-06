408 Northwest 3rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a splendid 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Townhome in the heart of Blue Springs! This Townhome features an open living room that leads into the Eat-In Kitchen. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and provides access to the deck. Also, a 1/2 bath is located off the Kitchen providing easy access for guests. Upstairs you'll find the 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Both bedrooms are generously sized and share a full bathroom. The backyard has a nice deck and fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This location is close to retail and highway access! Must see!!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.