Blue Springs, MO
408 Northwest 3rd Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:38 PM

408 Northwest 3rd Street

408 Northwest 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 Northwest 3rd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a splendid 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Townhome in the heart of Blue Springs! This Townhome features an open living room that leads into the Eat-In Kitchen. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and provides access to the deck. Also, a 1/2 bath is located off the Kitchen providing easy access for guests. Upstairs you'll find the 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Both bedrooms are generously sized and share a full bathroom. The backyard has a nice deck and fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This location is close to retail and highway access! Must see!!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Northwest 3rd Street have any available units?
408 Northwest 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 408 Northwest 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 Northwest 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Northwest 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Northwest 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 408 Northwest 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 408 Northwest 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 408 Northwest 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Northwest 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Northwest 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 408 Northwest 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 Northwest 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 408 Northwest 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Northwest 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Northwest 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Northwest 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Northwest 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

