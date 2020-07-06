All apartments in Blue Springs
319 Millstone Cir
319 Millstone Cir

319 Northwest Millstone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

319 Northwest Millstone Circle, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd31ef4048 ---- Lovely and affordable 2 bedroom townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms and living room, and nice back deck. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Millstone Cir have any available units?
319 Millstone Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Millstone Cir have?
Some of 319 Millstone Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Millstone Cir currently offering any rent specials?
319 Millstone Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Millstone Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Millstone Cir is pet friendly.
Does 319 Millstone Cir offer parking?
Yes, 319 Millstone Cir offers parking.
Does 319 Millstone Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Millstone Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Millstone Cir have a pool?
No, 319 Millstone Cir does not have a pool.
Does 319 Millstone Cir have accessible units?
No, 319 Millstone Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Millstone Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Millstone Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

