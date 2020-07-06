319 Millstone Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd31ef4048 ---- Lovely and affordable 2 bedroom townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms and living room, and nice back deck. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups