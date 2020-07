Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2 bed, 2 bath duplex located in a great neighborhood in Blue Springs. Appliances include: Microwave, stove, fridge, and dishwasher. One car attached garage with large spacious bedrooms. Large second living area in the basement! Enclosed back yard! To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.