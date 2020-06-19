All apartments in Blue Springs
252 SW Tennessee Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

252 SW Tennessee Drive

252 SW Tennessee Dr · No Longer Available
Location

252 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in by June 30th and receive a $250 concession towards your July rent!

Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off of 7 highway with easy access to everything that Blue Springs has to offer!

The application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee due at the time of application.

*Prices and special subject to change

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 SW Tennessee Drive have any available units?
252 SW Tennessee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 252 SW Tennessee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
252 SW Tennessee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 SW Tennessee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 SW Tennessee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 252 SW Tennessee Drive offer parking?
No, 252 SW Tennessee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 252 SW Tennessee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 SW Tennessee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 SW Tennessee Drive have a pool?
No, 252 SW Tennessee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 252 SW Tennessee Drive have accessible units?
No, 252 SW Tennessee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 252 SW Tennessee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 SW Tennessee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 SW Tennessee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 SW Tennessee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
