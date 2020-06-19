252 SW Tennessee Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in by June 30th and receive a $250 concession towards your July rent!



Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off of 7 highway with easy access to everything that Blue Springs has to offer!



The application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee due at the time of application.



*Prices and special subject to change



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.