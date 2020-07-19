2510 NW 6th

Amenities
Duplex with large floorplan. Walk in to the lower level family room with bonus room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom and half bath. Upstairs is a large living room and eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher plus 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Large yard and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Deck/Patio
Finished Basement
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hookups