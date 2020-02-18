All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

220 SE Kingscross Road

220 SE Kingscross Rd · No Longer Available
Location

220 SE Kingscross Rd, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Blue Springs Manor South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South Blue Springs home - Conveniently located in South Blue Springs, this 4 bedroom 1 bath home is available for Move in!! Accepting applications now as this home will not last!

Home features include new paint, updated kitchen and bath, full laundry hookups, two car garage and a finished basement. The back deck is excellent for summer grilling and gathering. This is a must see!!

William Bryant Elementary PK-5

Moreland Ridge Middle 6-8

Blue Springs South High 9-12

Applications found at www.rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We now require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4251542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

