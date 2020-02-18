220 SE Kingscross Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

South Blue Springs home - Conveniently located in South Blue Springs, this 4 bedroom 1 bath home is available for Move in!! Accepting applications now as this home will not last!



Home features include new paint, updated kitchen and bath, full laundry hookups, two car garage and a finished basement. The back deck is excellent for summer grilling and gathering. This is a must see!!



William Bryant Elementary PK-5



Moreland Ridge Middle 6-8



Blue Springs South High 9-12



Applications found at www.rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We now require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



