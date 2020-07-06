2115 Northwest 11 Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has an open concept floor plan, and is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful landscaping and a large stone front patio are very inviting and aesthetically pleasing. The living room has high ceilings, a fan, a gas fireplace, and skylights for natural lighting. The formal dining room has beautiful hardwood floors and bay windows with a spacious bench area. The kitchen has a large breakfast bar also. The master bedroom is located on the main level with 3 closets and a beautiful en suite bathroom with a shower. A second bedroom, laundry room, and additional full bathroom are also located on the main floor. Upstairs, a balcony hallway allows access to the third and fourth bedrooms and a third full bathroom. Downstairs, the basement area is finished with a second

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.