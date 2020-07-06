All apartments in Blue Springs
2115 Northwest 11 Street.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2115 Northwest 11 Street

2115 Northwest 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2115 Northwest 11th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Timber Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has an open concept floor plan, and is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful landscaping and a large stone front patio are very inviting and aesthetically pleasing. The living room has high ceilings, a fan, a gas fireplace, and skylights for natural lighting. The formal dining room has beautiful hardwood floors and bay windows with a spacious bench area. The kitchen has a large breakfast bar also. The master bedroom is located on the main level with 3 closets and a beautiful en suite bathroom with a shower. A second bedroom, laundry room, and additional full bathroom are also located on the main floor. Upstairs, a balcony hallway allows access to the third and fourth bedrooms and a third full bathroom. Downstairs, the basement area is finished with a second
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2115 Northwest 11 Street have any available units?
2115 Northwest 11 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 Northwest 11 Street have?
Some of 2115 Northwest 11 Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 Northwest 11 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Northwest 11 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Northwest 11 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 Northwest 11 Street is pet friendly.
Does 2115 Northwest 11 Street offer parking?
No, 2115 Northwest 11 Street does not offer parking.
Does 2115 Northwest 11 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Northwest 11 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Northwest 11 Street have a pool?
No, 2115 Northwest 11 Street does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Northwest 11 Street have accessible units?
No, 2115 Northwest 11 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Northwest 11 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 Northwest 11 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

