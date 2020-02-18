2001 SE Abbey St

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom home close to park! You will love all the updates! - You really must come and see this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets, newly tiled floor and walk out to an amazing multi level deck overlooking an over-sized fenced backyard. Yard also boasts storage shed and garden. Two full bathrooms on main level, all three bathrooms updated. This ideal location comes with walking distance to great, high quality schools and easy access to highways, work, shopping, and restaurants.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



