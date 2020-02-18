All apartments in Blue Springs
2001 SE Abbey St

2001 Southeast Abbey Street · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Southeast Abbey Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Keystone Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Updated 3 bedroom home close to park! You will love all the updates! - You really must come and see this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets, newly tiled floor and walk out to an amazing multi level deck overlooking an over-sized fenced backyard. Yard also boasts storage shed and garden. Two full bathrooms on main level, all three bathrooms updated. This ideal location comes with walking distance to great, high quality schools and easy access to highways, work, shopping, and restaurants.
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 SE Abbey St have any available units?
2001 SE Abbey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 2001 SE Abbey St currently offering any rent specials?
2001 SE Abbey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 SE Abbey St pet-friendly?
No, 2001 SE Abbey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 2001 SE Abbey St offer parking?
No, 2001 SE Abbey St does not offer parking.
Does 2001 SE Abbey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 SE Abbey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 SE Abbey St have a pool?
No, 2001 SE Abbey St does not have a pool.
Does 2001 SE Abbey St have accessible units?
No, 2001 SE Abbey St does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 SE Abbey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 SE Abbey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 SE Abbey St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 SE Abbey St has units with air conditioning.
