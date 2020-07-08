All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:51 PM

200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204

200 Northwest Roanoke · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

200 Northwest Roanoke, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Timber Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This large two bedroom on the second floor just steps away from the parking lot. The home has beautiful granite counter tops and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The Bathroom were 100% replaced with new material. You will not find a better property in the area. Each and every home in the community will be renovated on the inside and out. A public laundry room will also be added to the community.
Out with the old and in with the new!. The entire community is being renovated and brought to a new higher standard of living. Each home will have granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring throughout, and a brand new bathroom. All HVAC been completely replaced with brand new high efficiency units so your utilities stay low. Water sewer and trash are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 have any available units?
200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 have?
Some of 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 is pet friendly.
Does 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 offers parking.
Does 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 have a pool?
No, 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 does not have a pool.
Does 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University