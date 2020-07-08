200 Roanoke Dr - J-204 Apt 204

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This large two bedroom on the second floor just steps away from the parking lot. The home has beautiful granite counter tops and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The Bathroom were 100% replaced with new material. You will not find a better property in the area. Each and every home in the community will be renovated on the inside and out. A public laundry room will also be added to the community.

Out with the old and in with the new!. The entire community is being renovated and brought to a new higher standard of living. Each home will have granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring throughout, and a brand new bathroom. All HVAC been completely replaced with brand new high efficiency units so your utilities stay low. Water sewer and trash are included in the rent.