1901 SW 6 Street - 1905

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great townhome with new carpet and fresh paint! Home has 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths and 1 car garage w/ opener. Ground floor has living room, kitchen, garage and 1 bedroom and full bath. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Located with great access to highways and shopping.

-1 Year lease

-No Smoking

-No Pets -Household income must be 3x monthly rent

-Tenant responsible for all utilities

-$40 application fee for each person over 18 yrs old. Credit and background checks performed. No past evictions.



Schools

-Daniel Young Elementary

-Moreland Ridge Middle

-Blue Springs South

Owner pays for lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and trash.