Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1901 SW 6 Street - 1905

1901 Southwest 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Southwest 6th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Keystone Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great townhome with new carpet and fresh paint! Home has 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths and 1 car garage w/ opener. Ground floor has living room, kitchen, garage and 1 bedroom and full bath. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Located with great access to highways and shopping.
-1 Year lease
-No Smoking
-No Pets -Household income must be 3x monthly rent
-Tenant responsible for all utilities
-$40 application fee for each person over 18 yrs old. Credit and background checks performed. No past evictions.

Schools
-Daniel Young Elementary
-Moreland Ridge Middle
-Blue Springs South
Owner pays for lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 have any available units?
1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 have?
Some of 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 offer parking?
Yes, 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 offers parking.
Does 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 have a pool?
No, 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 have accessible units?
No, 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 SW 6 Street - 1905 has units with dishwashers.
