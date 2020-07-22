1901 SW 6 Street - 1905

Amenities
Great townhome with new carpet and fresh paint! Home has 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths and 1 car garage w/ opener. Ground floor has living room, kitchen, garage and 1 bedroom and full bath. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Located with great access to highways and shopping.
-1 Year lease
-No Smoking
-No Pets -Household income must be 3x monthly rent
-Tenant responsible for all utilities
-$40 application fee for each person over 18 yrs old. Credit and background checks performed. No past evictions.
Schools
-Daniel Young Elementary
-Moreland Ridge Middle
-Blue Springs South
Owner pays for lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and trash.