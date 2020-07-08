All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1620 Southwest 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1620 Southwest 6th Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 4:05 AM

1620 Southwest 6th Street

1620 Southwest 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1620 Southwest 6th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Keystone Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Washer & Dryer Hookups
Private Garage
Small dogs allowed with non refundable pet fee

“Beautiful freshly updated duplex unit! Has a lovely backyard, spacious kitchen, and new carpeting! It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a private garage. Within walking distance to the library and lots of other conveniences!

Schedule a self guided tour for both available units, 1620 &1616, now at:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/768571?source=marketing

Please note, the rently located is on Unit 1620 and contains keys to view both units inside.”

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Southwest 6th Street have any available units?
1620 Southwest 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Southwest 6th Street have?
Some of 1620 Southwest 6th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Southwest 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Southwest 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Southwest 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Southwest 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Southwest 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Southwest 6th Street offers parking.
Does 1620 Southwest 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Southwest 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Southwest 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1620 Southwest 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Southwest 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1620 Southwest 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Southwest 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Southwest 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University