1620 Southwest 6th Street

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Washer & Dryer Hookups

Private Garage

Small dogs allowed with non refundable pet fee



“Beautiful freshly updated duplex unit! Has a lovely backyard, spacious kitchen, and new carpeting! It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a private garage. Within walking distance to the library and lots of other conveniences!



Schedule a self guided tour for both available units, 1620 &1616, now at:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/768571?source=marketing



Please note, the rently located is on Unit 1620 and contains keys to view both units inside.”



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.