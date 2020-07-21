All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1609 SW 20th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1609 SW 20th St.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1609 SW 20th St.

1609 Southwest 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1609 Southwest 20th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Blue Springs Split-Level - This stunning 3 Bed. 2.5 Bath Split-level style home is located just off 40 Hwy, close to Blue Springs Lake, schools, shopping and entertainment!

This traditional split-level layout offers an amazing great room, with a large fireplace and brick accent wall that leads into the formal dining room. The fully appointed kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and nicely updated fixtures.

The master bedrooms offers an attached full bath and tons of space. The basement offers an additional living space, bathroom, wet bar and tons of storage!

Make sure to check out this gem today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance program*

(RLNE5115206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 SW 20th St. have any available units?
1609 SW 20th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 SW 20th St. have?
Some of 1609 SW 20th St.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 SW 20th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1609 SW 20th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 SW 20th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 SW 20th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1609 SW 20th St. offer parking?
No, 1609 SW 20th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1609 SW 20th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 SW 20th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 SW 20th St. have a pool?
No, 1609 SW 20th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1609 SW 20th St. have accessible units?
No, 1609 SW 20th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 SW 20th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 SW 20th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBlue Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Blue Springs 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBlue Springs Apartments with Parking
Blue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University