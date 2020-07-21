1609 SW 20th St.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Blue Springs Split-Level - This stunning 3 Bed. 2.5 Bath Split-level style home is located just off 40 Hwy, close to Blue Springs Lake, schools, shopping and entertainment!



This traditional split-level layout offers an amazing great room, with a large fireplace and brick accent wall that leads into the formal dining room. The fully appointed kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and nicely updated fixtures.



The master bedrooms offers an attached full bath and tons of space. The basement offers an additional living space, bathroom, wet bar and tons of storage!



Make sure to check out this gem today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance program*



(RLNE5115206)