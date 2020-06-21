159 Vesper Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



This unit is on the second floor and is all electric. Spacious 1 bedroom apartment home. This home comes equipped with a stove, fridge, dishwasher and disposal. This home has large closets spacious living area. You have off street parking and trash is included in this quiet neighborhood.



Tenant pays all utilities, KCPL, and Blue Springs Water.



$350.00 Pet fee for all pets. One Pet maximum.



Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. $350 non-refundable pet fee required for each pet.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $589, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $589, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.