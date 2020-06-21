All apartments in Blue Springs
159 Vesper Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:50 PM

159 Vesper Street

159 Vesper Street · No Longer Available
Location

159 Vesper Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Applegate

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

This unit is on the second floor and is all electric. Spacious 1 bedroom apartment home. This home comes equipped with a stove, fridge, dishwasher and disposal. This home has large closets spacious living area. You have off street parking and trash is included in this quiet neighborhood.

Tenant pays all utilities, KCPL, and Blue Springs Water.

$350.00 Pet fee for all pets. One Pet maximum.

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. $350 non-refundable pet fee required for each pet.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com
Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!

To schedule a showing Call us at 816-343-4098 or apply at bluebroncollc.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $589, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $589, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Vesper Street have any available units?
159 Vesper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Vesper Street have?
Some of 159 Vesper Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Vesper Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 Vesper Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Vesper Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Vesper Street is pet friendly.
Does 159 Vesper Street offer parking?
Yes, 159 Vesper Street does offer parking.
Does 159 Vesper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Vesper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Vesper Street have a pool?
No, 159 Vesper Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 Vesper Street have accessible units?
No, 159 Vesper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Vesper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Vesper Street has units with dishwashers.
