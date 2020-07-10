All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive
1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive

1504 Northwest Amesbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Northwest Amesbury Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this open split entry home. It features 3 bedrooms, open living room dining area, kitchen with tile floors, newer appliances, cabinets, counter tops. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.Deck off the dining area. Downstairs is finished with bathroom.Basement walks out to back yard.Laundry room on lower level 2 car garage around back of the home. Fireplace is decorative use only.John NowlinSunny Vale Blue Springs High*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time**Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive have any available units?
1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive have?
Some of 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive offers parking.
Does 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive have a pool?
No, 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

