1301 NW Village Dr Unit A Available 02/01/20 Ranch-style - luxury condominium - 2 Bedroom/2Bath - Ranch-style, ground floor, luxury condominium. Style and elegance! HUGE GRANITE KITCHEN ISLAND and counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and custom shaker-style cabinets. Master suite has a custom-tiled shower, BIG double vanity with glass top and glass bowls, private potty room, laundry closet and access to the deck from the master bedroom. Neighborhood Pool included!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



