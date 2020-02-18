All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:04 PM

1207 Southwest 24th Street

1207 Southwest 24th Street · (913) 802-6533
Location

1207 Southwest 24th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1780 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
With so much to offer, from the spacious backyard to the renovated kitchen this home has everything. The home encompasses three bedroom, two bathroom and two car garage over an amazing 1700 sq ft! To top it all off it also has a finished basement with a half bath, so you'll have ample space for an office or a spare bedroom. The naturally well lit living room has a beautiful fireplace and flows into the kitchen. Get ready to cook your heart out in this kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Retreat to the master bedroom that features a step-in ceiling and its own luxurious bathroom. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Southwest 24th Street have any available units?
1207 Southwest 24th Street has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Southwest 24th Street have?
Some of 1207 Southwest 24th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Southwest 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Southwest 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Southwest 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Southwest 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Southwest 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Southwest 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 1207 Southwest 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Southwest 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Southwest 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1207 Southwest 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Southwest 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1207 Southwest 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Southwest 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Southwest 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
