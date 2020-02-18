1207 Southwest 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

With so much to offer, from the spacious backyard to the renovated kitchen this home has everything. The home encompasses three bedroom, two bathroom and two car garage over an amazing 1700 sq ft! To top it all off it also has a finished basement with a half bath, so you'll have ample space for an office or a spare bedroom. The naturally well lit living room has a beautiful fireplace and flows into the kitchen. Get ready to cook your heart out in this kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Retreat to the master bedroom that features a step-in ceiling and its own luxurious bathroom. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.