1106 South East Scenic Drive.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing Team. Avail Now. 5 Bedroom 3 full Bathroom house. Walk into landing where you can go up a small flight of steps to the living room or down to the 4th and 5th bedrooms and large 2 car extra deep garage with service door into the back yard. On the main floor find an open kitchen with hardwood floors and beautiful cabinets, living room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master bath, and laundry room. Fenced in backyard. This home does not have a family room/basement area. More pictures to come soon. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, good rental history, and no evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON