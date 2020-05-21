All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:32 PM

1106 South East Scenic Drive

1106 SE Scenic Dr · (816) 208-8351
Location

1106 SE Scenic Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing Team. Avail Now. 5 Bedroom 3 full Bathroom house. Walk into landing where you can go up a small flight of steps to the living room or down to the 4th and 5th bedrooms and large 2 car extra deep garage with service door into the back yard. On the main floor find an open kitchen with hardwood floors and beautiful cabinets, living room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master bath, and laundry room. Fenced in backyard. This home does not have a family room/basement area. More pictures to come soon. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, good rental history, and no evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1106 South East Scenic Drive have any available units?
1106 South East Scenic Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 South East Scenic Drive have?
Some of 1106 South East Scenic Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 South East Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1106 South East Scenic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 South East Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1106 South East Scenic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 1106 South East Scenic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1106 South East Scenic Drive does offer parking.
Does 1106 South East Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 South East Scenic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 South East Scenic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1106 South East Scenic Drive has a pool.
Does 1106 South East Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 1106 South East Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 South East Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 South East Scenic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

