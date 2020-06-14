All apartments in Blue Springs
Location

1104 Northeast 10th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 NE 10th St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
1104 NE 10th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3bd Split in Blue Springs w/ Private Back Yard! | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - Check the box, strike through the line on your TO DO list, Your Search is Done! This clean 3bd 1.75 Bath Home has exactly what you need in all the right places! Private backyard w/ Generous Sized Deck, Alarm System, Two Car Garage, Large Eat in Kitchen, New Windows, and Cold AC!

Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!?Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

?**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2554270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 NE 10th St have any available units?
1104 NE 10th St has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 NE 10th St have?
Some of 1104 NE 10th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 NE 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
1104 NE 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 NE 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 1104 NE 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 1104 NE 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 1104 NE 10th St does offer parking.
Does 1104 NE 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 NE 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 NE 10th St have a pool?
No, 1104 NE 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 1104 NE 10th St have accessible units?
No, 1104 NE 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 NE 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 NE 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
