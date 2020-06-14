Amenities

1104 NE 10th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3bd Split in Blue Springs w/ Private Back Yard! | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - Check the box, strike through the line on your TO DO list, Your Search is Done! This clean 3bd 1.75 Bath Home has exactly what you need in all the right places! Private backyard w/ Generous Sized Deck, Alarm System, Two Car Garage, Large Eat in Kitchen, New Windows, and Cold AC!



?**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.



No Cats Allowed



