Blue Springs, MO
108 Northwest 4 Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:16 PM

108 Northwest 4 Street

108 Northwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

108 Northwest 4th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
East Lakeview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must come and check out this cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Hwy 7 and Walnut St. in Blue Springs MO.

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, a nicely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All 3 bedrooms are great sizes and offer plenty of room for the entire family!

Don't forget to check out the unfinished basement, it offers tons of additional storage space!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Northwest 4 Street have any available units?
108 Northwest 4 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Northwest 4 Street have?
Some of 108 Northwest 4 Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Northwest 4 Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 Northwest 4 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Northwest 4 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Northwest 4 Street is pet friendly.
Does 108 Northwest 4 Street offer parking?
No, 108 Northwest 4 Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 Northwest 4 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Northwest 4 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Northwest 4 Street have a pool?
No, 108 Northwest 4 Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 Northwest 4 Street have accessible units?
No, 108 Northwest 4 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Northwest 4 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Northwest 4 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
