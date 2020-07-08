1029 Southwest Kingscross Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex is coming soon! This home features an eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. The three bedrooms are all located on the main level. There's extra room in the basement for storage, as well as a 2 car garage. New paint and carpet throughout.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.