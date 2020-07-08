1029 Southwest Kingscross Road

Amenities
This lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex is coming soon! This home features an eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. The three bedrooms are all located on the main level. There's extra room in the basement for storage, as well as a 2 car garage. New paint and carpet throughout.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.