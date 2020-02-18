All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

1001 SW 14th Terrace

1001 SW 14th Street Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1001 SW 14th Street Ter, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Plaza Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1001 SW 14th Terrace Available 08/16/19 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath single family home for rent -Blue Springs MO - $1150 rent / $1150 deposit / 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath hardwood floors, equipped kitchen, Large finished basement with fireplace, new carpet in basement, walk-out basement to large fenced backyard with shed and swing set; 1 car garage with opener,

Rent $1150 / Security Deposit $1150

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal history- case by case basis

Call for a Showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE3801919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

