1001 SW 14th Terrace Available 08/16/19 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath single family home for rent -Blue Springs MO - $1150 rent / $1150 deposit / 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath hardwood floors, equipped kitchen, Large finished basement with fireplace, new carpet in basement, walk-out basement to large fenced backyard with shed and swing set; 1 car garage with opener,



Rent $1150 / Security Deposit $1150



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal history- case by case basis



Call for a Showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



