Amenities
1001 SW 14th Terrace Available 08/16/19 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath single family home for rent -Blue Springs MO - $1150 rent / $1150 deposit / 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath hardwood floors, equipped kitchen, Large finished basement with fireplace, new carpet in basement, walk-out basement to large fenced backyard with shed and swing set; 1 car garage with opener,
Rent $1150 / Security Deposit $1150
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal history- case by case basis
Call for a Showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE3801919)