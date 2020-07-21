All apartments in Belton
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

546 Emily Lane

546 Emily Ln · No Longer Available
Location

546 Emily Ln, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Pantry.
Open Living Space.
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.
Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener.

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with Bathtub.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Full Guest Bathroom with Shower.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

Other Features:
All Electric Unit.
Community Pool.

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

(RLNE5578719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Emily Lane have any available units?
546 Emily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 Emily Lane have?
Some of 546 Emily Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Emily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
546 Emily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Emily Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 Emily Lane is pet friendly.
Does 546 Emily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 546 Emily Lane offers parking.
Does 546 Emily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 Emily Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Emily Lane have a pool?
Yes, 546 Emily Lane has a pool.
Does 546 Emily Lane have accessible units?
No, 546 Emily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Emily Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 Emily Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
