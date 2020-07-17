538 Kenneth Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School. This home includes a single car garage with garage door opener, and a double wide driveway to allow for two cars to easily park off the street. A full basement provides all the storage you need. High quality kitchen appliances include a smooth surface range with stove, refrigerator, dish washer, and built in microwave. High quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Back deck provides convenient access to the large open back yard. Mowing service provided. Call, text, or email Brian at 913.579.7427/brian.kcwork@gmail.com for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com



Vouchers not accepted.



****** Open house Saturday May 4th from 9am to 10:30am. Please stop by and look.