All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 538 Kenneth Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
538 Kenneth Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:05 PM

538 Kenneth Lane

538 Kenneth Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

538 Kenneth Ln, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School. This home includes a single car garage with garage door opener, and a double wide driveway to allow for two cars to easily park off the street. A full basement provides all the storage you need. High quality kitchen appliances include a smooth surface range with stove, refrigerator, dish washer, and built in microwave. High quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Back deck provides convenient access to the large open back yard. Mowing service provided. Call, text, or email Brian at 913.579.7427/brian.kcwork@gmail.com for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com

Vouchers not accepted.

****** Open house Saturday May 4th from 9am to 10:30am. Please stop by and look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Kenneth Lane have any available units?
538 Kenneth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 Kenneth Lane have?
Some of 538 Kenneth Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Kenneth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
538 Kenneth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Kenneth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 538 Kenneth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 538 Kenneth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 538 Kenneth Lane offers parking.
Does 538 Kenneth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Kenneth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Kenneth Lane have a pool?
No, 538 Kenneth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 538 Kenneth Lane have accessible units?
No, 538 Kenneth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Kenneth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Kenneth Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton 3 Bedrooms
Belton Accessible ApartmentsBelton Apartments with Balconies
Belton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City