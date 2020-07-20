All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 16711 Bradley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
16711 Bradley Ave
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

16711 Bradley Ave

16711 Bradley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16711 Bradley Avenue, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1365 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths - Single Family Home in Belton. Located in great neighborhood on a quiet street that is close to schools, parks, highways and shopping! Completely updated throughout. Huge master bedroom fits king sized bed easily. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Split level entry. Attached two car garage with automatic door. Other highlights include fenced backyard with large back deck, shed for storage, spacious basement, central heating and cooling, dishwasher, fridge, range, microwave, washer/dryer hook ups included. MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today for only $1355/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval. $20 for maintenance reduction program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16711 Bradley Ave have any available units?
16711 Bradley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16711 Bradley Ave have?
Some of 16711 Bradley Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16711 Bradley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16711 Bradley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16711 Bradley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16711 Bradley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16711 Bradley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16711 Bradley Ave offers parking.
Does 16711 Bradley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16711 Bradley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16711 Bradley Ave have a pool?
No, 16711 Bradley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16711 Bradley Ave have accessible units?
No, 16711 Bradley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16711 Bradley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16711 Bradley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBelton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Belton Accessible ApartmentsBelton Apartments with Balconies
Belton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City