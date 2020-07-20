16711 Bradley Ave

Amenities

Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1365 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths - Single Family Home in Belton. Located in great neighborhood on a quiet street that is close to schools, parks, highways and shopping! Completely updated throughout. Huge master bedroom fits king sized bed easily. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Split level entry. Attached two car garage with automatic door. Other highlights include fenced backyard with large back deck, shed for storage, spacious basement, central heating and cooling, dishwasher, fridge, range, microwave, washer/dryer hook ups included. MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today for only $1355/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval. $20 for maintenance reduction program.