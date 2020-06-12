Apartment List
/
MO
/
ballwin
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:35 PM

55 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ballwin, MO

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$901
980 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
939 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$897
878 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Ballwin
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Village Green
15 Units Available
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$947
1005 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Village Green
1 Unit Available
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:31pm
1 Unit Available
141 Carmel Woods Drive
141 Carmel Woods Drive, Ellisville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1176 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo for rent. The condo has a wood burning fireplace in the basement for those cold winter nights or step out onto the private back patio for a summer BBQ.
Results within 5 miles of Ballwin
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$984
905 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments. Our quiet, secluded community is a rare find in the area. Let us welcome you home!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$853
896 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1057 sqft
At Aventura at Towne Centre, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
27 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
398 Enchanted Pkwy, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1260 sqft
Minutes to I-270. Apartments and townhomes with features such as private entries, home offices, finished basements and balconies in a landscaped community with an outdoor hot tub and swimming pool. Off-street and carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1204 sqft
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
31 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 04:31pm
1 Unit Available
861 Forest Trace Drive
861 Forest Trace Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
Beautifully updated town home with almost 1400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to spacious family room featuring wood burning fire place and walk-out to private deck.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Nooning Tree
1 Unit Available
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Elegant ranch style villa shows like a display and is located in the gated community of the Villas at Nooning Tree. Vaulted ceilings in the Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room.

June 2020 Ballwin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ballwin Rent Report. Ballwin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ballwin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ballwin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ballwin Rent Report. Ballwin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ballwin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Ballwin rents increased over the past month

Ballwin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ballwin stand at $1,059 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,375 for a two-bedroom. Ballwin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ballwin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
    • Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Ballwin

    As rents have increased slightly in Ballwin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Ballwin is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
    • Ballwin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,375 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Ballwin.
    • While Ballwin's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Ballwin than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $702, where Ballwin is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.9%
    St. Charles
    $820
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.4%
    2.2%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    1.4%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,120
    -0.3%
    0.6%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    0
    0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0.2%
    0.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Ballwin 1 BedroomsBallwin 2 BedroomsBallwin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBallwin 3 BedroomsBallwin Accessible ApartmentsBallwin Apartments with Balcony
    Ballwin Apartments with GarageBallwin Apartments with GymBallwin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBallwin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBallwin Apartments with ParkingBallwin Apartments with Pool
    Ballwin Apartments with Washer-DryerBallwin Cheap PlacesBallwin Dog Friendly ApartmentsBallwin Luxury PlacesBallwin Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
    Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO
    Hazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
    Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
    St. Louis College of Pharmacy