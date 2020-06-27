All apartments in Ballwin
Madison Rockwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Madison Rockwood

170 Steamboat Ln · (636) 442-0502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO 63011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 25-203 · Avail. now

$931

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17-303 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 15-101 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 27-101 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 08-163 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Unit 12-143 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,428

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Rockwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
e-payments
internet access
online portal
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Madison Rockwood offers 1, and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes in the Rockwood School District. Located off Manchester Road between Clarkson and Route 141, you will have easy to access Route I-64 and 40 so you will never be far from where you want to be.

Meet up with friends in the resident lounge which features a refreshment bar and billiards table or sit by the outdoor fireplace for great conversational ambiance. Enjoy working out in the fully-equipped fitness center or racquetball court, then relax in the pool or dry sauna. Our over-sized floor plans feature separate dining rooms, abundant closet space and come with a washer and dryer. Contact us for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent or $131.25 Sure Deposit Bond
Move-in Fees: $165 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet OR $87.50 Sure Deposit Bond
fee: $200 refundable deposit OR $150 non-refundable fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: 1 pet: $30, 2 pets: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison Rockwood have any available units?
Madison Rockwood has 9 units available starting at $931 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ballwin, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ballwin Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison Rockwood have?
Some of Madison Rockwood's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Rockwood currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Rockwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Rockwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Rockwood is pet friendly.
Does Madison Rockwood offer parking?
Yes, Madison Rockwood offers parking.
Does Madison Rockwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison Rockwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Rockwood have a pool?
Yes, Madison Rockwood has a pool.
Does Madison Rockwood have accessible units?
No, Madison Rockwood does not have accessible units.
Does Madison Rockwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Madison Rockwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Madison Rockwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

