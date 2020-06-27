Madison Rockwood

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent or $131.25 Sure Deposit Bond
Move-in Fees: $165 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet OR $87.50 Sure Deposit Bond
fee: $200 refundable deposit OR $150 non-refundable fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: 1 pet: $30, 2 pets: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds.