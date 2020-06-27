Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool pool table racquetball court package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed e-payments internet access online portal

We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Madison Rockwood offers 1, and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes in the Rockwood School District. Located off Manchester Road between Clarkson and Route 141, you will have easy to access Route I-64 and 40 so you will never be far from where you want to be.



Meet up with friends in the resident lounge which features a refreshment bar and billiards table or sit by the outdoor fireplace for great conversational ambiance. Enjoy working out in the fully-equipped fitness center or racquetball court, then relax in the pool or dry sauna. Our over-sized floor plans feature separate dining rooms, abundant closet space and come with a washer and dryer. Contact us for a tour today!