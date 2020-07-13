65 Apartments for rent in Ballwin, MO with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$970
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$983
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$806
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1147 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$830
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
374 Champion Way
374 Champion Way Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
3100 sqft
Luxury Villa! A contemporary three bedroom, and four bath condo with upscale finishes. Over 3,000 square feet of living space including a loft and finished walkout lower level family room/multi-media room, 2 story entry foyer & trendy staircase.
Results within 1 mile of Ballwin
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Village Green
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Village Green
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
141 Carmel Woods Drive
141 Carmel Woods Drive, Ellisville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1176 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo for rent. The condo has a wood burning fireplace in the basement for those cold winter nights or step out onto the private back patio for a summer BBQ.
Results within 5 miles of Ballwin
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$901
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
$
3 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$994
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1149 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$831
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$943
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Created with you in mind, Aventura at Towne Centre is the newest luxury community in the heart of Ellisville, MO! Our stunning one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable designs and extraordinary features to enhance your daily
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
25 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
3 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
398 Enchanted Pkwy, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$835
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
2015 sqft
Minutes to I-270. Apartments and townhomes with features such as private entries, home offices, finished basements and balconies in a landscaped community with an outdoor hot tub and swimming pool. Off-street and carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
13101 Mill Crossing Ct
13101 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1356 sqft
This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-full bath main floor condo that resides in Mill Crossing gated community with quick access to the heated pool, clubhouse, and a 24-hour fitness room.

July 2020 Ballwin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ballwin Rent Report. Ballwin rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ballwin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ballwin rents increased over the past month

Ballwin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ballwin stand at $1,060 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,376 for a two-bedroom. Ballwin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ballwin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Ballwin

    As rents have increased slightly in Ballwin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Ballwin is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • Ballwin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,376 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Ballwin's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Ballwin than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $703, where Ballwin is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

