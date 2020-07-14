Retreat at Seven Trails

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee per Applicant
Deposit: $750 (refundable); $131.25 (Sure Deposit) & $1250 (refundable); $218.75 (Sure Deposit)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30-$50
restrictions: Agressive Breeds, 200 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $400
rent: $50
restrictions: Agressive, Breeds; Under 200 lbs
Cats
deposit: $350
fee: $400
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.