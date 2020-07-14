All apartments in Ballwin
Ballwin, MO
Retreat at Seven Trails
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Retreat at Seven Trails

500 Seven Trails Dr · (314) 207-3021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO 63011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 113A · Avail. now

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 243C · Avail. now

$928

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 174A · Avail. now

$948

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 173A · Avail. now

$948

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Seven Trails.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
game room
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
sauna
Retreat at Seven Trails Apartments is an apartment community in Ballwin, MO with 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes.

We combine quality apartments, wonderful location, and excellent management to create a great rental experience. Our residents can use Manchester Road and I-64 to explore West St. Louis County.

Retreat at Seven Trails Apartments is owned and managed by Monarch Investment and Management Group. We are proud to provide wonderful apartment rentals in Ballwin, MO. Our staff is here to serve you and create an enjoyable rental experience. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee per Applicant
Deposit: $750 (refundable); $131.25 (Sure Deposit) & $1250 (refundable); $218.75 (Sure Deposit)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30-$50
restrictions: Agressive Breeds, 200 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $400
rent: $50
restrictions: Agressive, Breeds; Under 200 lbs
Cats
deposit: $350
fee: $400
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Seven Trails have any available units?
Retreat at Seven Trails has 11 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ballwin, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ballwin Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Seven Trails have?
Some of Retreat at Seven Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Seven Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Seven Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Seven Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Seven Trails is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Seven Trails offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Seven Trails offers parking.
Does Retreat at Seven Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Seven Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Seven Trails have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Seven Trails has a pool.
Does Retreat at Seven Trails have accessible units?
No, Retreat at Seven Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at Seven Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Seven Trails has units with dishwashers.
