8858 Spring Lane

Come view this charming 2-bedroom (plus loft) townhome in Woodbury with 1 full bath and 1 quarter bath, available for the New Year! Amenities include a 2-car attached garage, air conditioning, patio, dishwasher, microwave, water softener, in-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and more! Tenants responsible for electric, gas, water and sewage. Trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,575. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!