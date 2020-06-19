All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated January 1 2020 at 5:28 PM

8858 Spring Lane

8858 Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8858 Spring Lane, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Come view this charming 2-bedroom (plus loft) townhome in Woodbury with 1 full bath and 1 quarter bath, available for the New Year! Amenities include a 2-car attached garage, air conditioning, patio, dishwasher, microwave, water softener, in-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and more! Tenants responsible for electric, gas, water and sewage. Trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,575. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8858 Spring Lane have any available units?
8858 Spring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 8858 Spring Lane have?
Some of 8858 Spring Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8858 Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8858 Spring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8858 Spring Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8858 Spring Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 8858 Spring Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8858 Spring Lane offers parking.
Does 8858 Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8858 Spring Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8858 Spring Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8858 Spring Lane has a pool.
Does 8858 Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 8858 Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8858 Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8858 Spring Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8858 Spring Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8858 Spring Lane has units with air conditioning.

