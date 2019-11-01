3613 York Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath end unit townhome. This two-story unit features 1348 square feet of living space and a two-car attached garage. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and living area. Appliances include stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Patio door on upper level leads to a private deck, another patio door on the lower level leads to a patio area. Forced air natural gas heat, central air, city water and sewer. Both bedrooms and one bath are on the 2nd floor. Close to shopping and walking trails. This property is pet friendly with prior approval and applicable pet fees due prior to move in. 25 lb weight limit - no exceptions - limit 1 pet per unit. Tenant pays gas and electric. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal and association dues.



**PLEASE NOTE: All information deemed accurate but not guaranteed. Pictures may not reflect current condition or updates and for multi-unit buildings may not be the exact unit listed but will be of a unit at that same property of similar layout. If you are interested in applying for a specific unit please ONLY do so on our website at www.applegateproperties.com or by contacting our office as we will not be able to access or accept ANY other applications.